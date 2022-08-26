Husker spirit on full display for pep rally in Ireland

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Football Team has plenty of support behind them going into Saturday’s game overseas. Husker fans showed up in droves in Dublin for a pep rally.

An estimated 5,000 fans attended Nebraska’s pep rally ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Ireland. Husker Nation was entertained by the Nebraska pep band, cheerleaders, along with appearances by Athletic Director Trev Alberts and Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost.

“We’ve been working for this for a long time,” a smiling Frost said. “Tomorrow we actually get to go play ball. And it’s time.”

“It was a great time,” said Marilyn Glaser, Lincoln. “There’s a ton of people here from Nebraska. A ton. It was wonderful.”

Some Nebraska players joined Scott Frost while he was on stage. They even fielded some questions.

“People are fired up,” said John Hughes, Seward. “Everybody had their red on, everybody’s excited to be in Dublin, excited for a new Husker season and things are looking good. I think we’re going to surprise some people this year.”

The promotor the Aer Lingus College Football Classic was impressed with Nebraska’s presence in Ireland. “You guys really take your sports so seriously,” Padriac O’Kaine said. “You wear your colors, your pageantry, the cheerleading, bands -- Dublin loves it. This is why we’re so excited to host college football games here on an annual basis.”

Nebraska plays Northwestern on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. CT. Fans can watch it on FOX.

