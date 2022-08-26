Man gets deferred probation in sexual assault of 13-year-old girl: ‘He’s sorry this happened’

Tevion Tyreek Mack pleaded guilty in June to sexual assault charges and a judge has approved...
Tevion Tyreek Mack pleaded guilty in June to sexual assault charges and a judge has approved his request for deferred probation.(KWTX)
By Tommy Witherspoon and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - A 20-year-old Texas man has been placed on felony deferred probation after pleading guilty in a sexual assault case that involved a 13-year-old girl.

KWTX reports Tevion Tyreek Mack pleaded guilty in June to sexual assault charges after Waco police arrested him in February 2020 on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

On Friday, State District Judge Thomas West approved Mack’s request for deferred probation during a brief sentencing hearing.

Officials said West placed Mack on deferred probation for 10 years, fined him $1,000 and ordered him to work 120 days on a county work program as a condition of his probation.

Court documents stated the 13-year-old girl told police she had sex with Mack about 17 times. Officials said the 20-year-old was found in the girl’s home without her parents’ consent.

“He’s sorry this happened,” said Jason Darling, Mack’s attorney. “He’s happy the judge gave him the opportunity to make amends on probation and he apologizes to the victim.”

According to legal advisors, in deferred probation cases, there is no final judgment of guilt if a defendant completes the terms and conditions of probation.

Copyright 2022 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People learning to drive in Ireland have to put a big 'N' sticker on their car, which looks...
‘N’ sticker on vehicles in Ireland isn’t a Husker hello
The grand opening for the newest Asian buffet spot in North Platte
New Asian buffet is now open in North Platte
Corey Brestel
Cozad man charged after fight at gentlemen’s club
Sarah Faulkner, 7, is paralyzed from the lower chest down and had to have 19 staples in her...
Girl, 7, paralyzed when teen jumps on her back while swimming
"Buskers" is the happy hour headquarters for Husker fans in Ireland.
Husker fans having a great time at “Buskers” in Ireland

Latest News

This image from police-worn body cam video and contained in the statement of facts supporting...
Pa. man who attacked police on Jan. 6 gets 46-month sentence
KNOP Weather Outlook 8-26-2022
Drier and warmer than average weather remains for next 7 days
Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases
Dr. Anthony Fauci talks about his career, COVID-19, and the threat of a Republican investigation against him.
Officers in Memphis say they intercepted an ancient Egyptian artifact that was being shipped...
US agents seize antique Egyptian artifact that could potentially be 3,000 years old