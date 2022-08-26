Maywood-Hayes Center knocks off Sutherland

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Maywood-Hayes Center knocked off the visiting Sutherland Sailors Thursday night in Hayes Center 41-22.

The Wolves led 28-16 at the half en route to the victory in the season opener.

Next up for Maywood-Hayes Center (1-0) is a trip to South Loup on September 2nd, while next on the calendar for the Sailors (0-1) is their home opener against Hemingford on September 2nd.

