Maywood-Hayes Center knocks off Sutherland

Maywood-Hayes Center defeated Sutherland 41-22 in their season opener.
By Jon Allen
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Maywood-Hayes Center knocked off the visiting Sutherland Sailors Thursday night in Hayes Center 41-22.

The Wolves led 28-16 at the half en route to the victory in the season opener.

Next up for Maywood-Hayes Center (1-0) is a trip to South Loup on September 2nd, while next on the calendar for the Sailors (0-1) is their home opener against Hemingford on September 2nd.

