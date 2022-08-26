Medicine Valley hosts home Cross Country Meet at Arrowhead Meadows Golf Course

Medicine Valley Cross Country
News 2 at Ten
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 11:43 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Medicine Valley Raider Cross County Team hosted their first meet of the season at Arrowhead Meadow Golf Course. The following are the final results.

Girl’s Champion:

Hi-Line

Girl’s Runner-up:

Bertrand-Loomis

Boy’s Champion:

Bertrand-Loomis

Boy’s Runner-up:

Medicine Valley

Girl’s Individuals:

1.) Jocelyn Franzen (Brady)

2.) Whitney Dickau (Hi-Line)

3.) Natalie Malcom (Hi-Line)

4.) Keilah Curtis (Maxwell)

Boy’s Individuals:

1.) Marcus Hernandez (Bertrand-Loomis)

2.) Wes Trompke (Bertrand-Loomis)

3.) Isaac Hamilton (Southern Valley)

4.) Kael Garrett-Standiford (Medicine Valley)

