Medicine Valley hosts home Cross Country Meet at Arrowhead Meadows Golf Course
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 11:43 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Medicine Valley Raider Cross County Team hosted their first meet of the season at Arrowhead Meadow Golf Course. The following are the final results.
Girl’s Champion:
Hi-Line
Girl’s Runner-up:
Bertrand-Loomis
Boy’s Champion:
Bertrand-Loomis
Boy’s Runner-up:
Medicine Valley
Girl’s Individuals:
1.) Jocelyn Franzen (Brady)
2.) Whitney Dickau (Hi-Line)
3.) Natalie Malcom (Hi-Line)
4.) Keilah Curtis (Maxwell)
Boy’s Individuals:
1.) Marcus Hernandez (Bertrand-Loomis)
2.) Wes Trompke (Bertrand-Loomis)
3.) Isaac Hamilton (Southern Valley)
4.) Kael Garrett-Standiford (Medicine Valley)
