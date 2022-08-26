Medicine Valley spoils Maxwell volleyball home opener

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Maxwell Wildcats volleyball team got their season underway against the Medicine Valley Raiders Thursday.

Both teams were looking to get their season started on the right foot but it was the Raiders that got off to a hot start. In the first set of action, the Medicine Valley jumped out to a 13-4 lead. The Raiders were firing on all cylinders with excellent serving, defense, and overall hustle. They won the first set 25-17.

In the second set, it was more of the same. The Raiders jumped out to an 18-6 lead. Sienna Houghtelling contributed to the Raiders’ momentum with a huge spike which gave them a 21-10 lead. The Wildcats found their footing late but the Raiders were just too much for them to handle as they came away victorious 25-15.

Under pressure heading into the third set, Maxwell answered the call as they looked like a totally different team from the first two sets. Jocelyn Cheek seemed like she was putting the team on her back as she got a few aces from serving, some big-time blocks, and also added a few kills in this set. The Raiders seemed stunned and they fell short in the third set 25-21.

In the fourth set, it was a back and forth battle as both teams were trading blows early. The Wildcats ended up picking up steam as Jenna Miller came away with a kill, forcing the Raiders to call timeout. Maxwell went up 15-10 and it seemed as if a fifth and final set was inevitable. The Raiders were able to capture some type of composure and out score the Wildcats 8-5 but still found themselves down two, 20-18. The Raiders were looking for answers and Senior Milla Farr answered the call as she had a big time block after Rylynn Quick tried her hardest to get a kill and the game was tied at 21 a piece. The Raiders captured back the lead at 24-23 and the Wildcats had a serve to potentially tie the game but Quick’s serve was hit too hard and Medicine Valley escaped with the victory with a final score of 3 sets to 1.

