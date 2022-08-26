Medicine Valley spoils Maxwell volleyball home opener

Medicine Valley celebrates their vicotry against Maxwell
Medicine Valley celebrates their vicotry against Maxwell(Kelsley Wilkinson)
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Maxwell Wildcats volleyball team got their season underway against the Medicine Valley Raiders Thursday.

Both teams were looking to get their season started on the right foot but it was the Raiders that got off to a hot start. In the first set of action, the Medicine Valley jumped out to a 13-4 lead. The Raiders were firing on all cylinders with excellent serving, defense, and overall hustle. They won the first set 25-17.

In the second set, it was more of the same. The Raiders jumped out to an 18-6 lead. Sienna Houghtelling contributed to the Raiders’ momentum with a huge spike which gave them a 21-10 lead. The Wildcats found their footing late but the Raiders were just too much for them to handle as they came away victorious 25-15.

Under pressure heading into the third set, Maxwell answered the call as they looked like a totally different team from the first two sets. Jocelyn Cheek seemed like she was putting the team on her back as she got a few aces from serving, some big-time blocks, and also added a few kills in this set. The Raiders seemed stunned and they fell short in the third set 25-21.

In the fourth set, it was a back and forth battle as both teams were trading blows early. The Wildcats ended up picking up steam as Jenna Miller came away with a kill, forcing the Raiders to call timeout. Maxwell went up 15-10 and it seemed as if a fifth and final set was inevitable. The Raiders were able to capture some type of composure and out score the Wildcats 8-5 but still found themselves down two, 20-18. The Raiders were looking for answers and Senior Milla Farr answered the call as she had a big time block after Rylynn Quick tried her hardest to get a kill and the game was tied at 21 a piece. The Raiders captured back the lead at 24-23 and the Wildcats had a serve to potentially tie the game but Quick’s serve was hit too hard and Medicine Valley escaped with the victory with a final score of 3 sets to 1.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People learning to drive in Ireland have to put a big 'N' sticker on their car, which looks...
‘N’ sticker on vehicles in Ireland isn’t a Husker hello
Corey Brestel
Cozad man charged after fight at gentlemen’s club
The grand opening for the newest Asian buffet spot in North Platte
New Asian buffet is now open in North Platte
The family of a U.S. Marine Veteran injured in the Ukranian war is struggling to bring their...
U.S. Marine Veteran from North Platte injured in Ukranian War, family struggling to bring him home
Sarah Faulkner, 7, is paralyzed from the lower chest down and had to have 19 staples in her...
Girl, 7, paralyzed when teen jumps on her back while swimming

Latest News

Ogallala and Gothenburg meet for the Platte River Rivalry game Friday in Ogallala.
Platte River Rivalry headlines week one match-ups
Gothenburg and Ogallala meet on Friday for the 2022 edition of the Platte River Rivalry.
Platte River Rivalry
Hershey defeated Broken Bow in a 5 set thriller 3-2 on Thursday.
Hershey volleyball defeats Broken Bow in 5 set thriller
Maywood-Hayes Center defeat Sutherland 41-22
Maywood-Hayes Center knocks off Sutherland