Platte River Rivalry headlines week one match-ups

Gothenburg and Ogallala meet on Friday for the 2022 edition of the Platte River Rivalry.
By Jon Allen
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -As Gothenburg and Ogallala prepare for their week one match-up the teams know that this game means a bit more than the others.

“It’s a big one,” said Ogallala coach Brent Bauer, “it’s a southwest conference game, it’s two programs that feel really really good about themselves, to put that on week one adds a little bit more to it, it’s a game that both teams have probably been thinking about since January when the schedules came out.”

“We’re old southwest conference foes,” said Gothenburg coach Craig Haake, “you know, these two teams have been in the southwest conference for 50-60 years together, these kids compete against each other in every other sport, this is big.”

This rivalry is more than just the players on the field Friday night, it means something for the whole community as many of the parents of current players have taken part in this rivalry in the past.

“Played them for years and years,” said Gothenburg Senior Kai Jorgenson, “my dad played against them, everybody’s dad played against them, it’s just kind of buried deep in generations and over in Ogallala buried in generations, where it’s just us going at each other every year.”

And for the players on the field, they want to win this game more than any other.

“Gothenburg, it’s a cool game because it’s a rivalry,” said Ogallala senior Race McClure, “this year will be even cooler in week one, all the hype around it, it’s gonna be real, and hopefully go out there and get another win.”

“It’s always been us and Ogallala,” said Gothenburg senior Jake Burge, “we’ve always played them as long as I can remember, like you said, there’s been the rivalry, and it’s always good to win the rival games.”

