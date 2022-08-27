Friday Night Sports Hero: Sid Miller

Anselmo-Merna High School
News 2 at Ten
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Anselmo-Merna Senior, Sid Miller, is an incredibly accomplished athlete excelling in not only football but also in, wrestling and Rodeo where he competes in Tie-Down roping. Last season Sid helped the Coyotes reach the quarterfinals of the State Football Playoffs. Then, during Wrestling Season, he was the State Runner-up for his weight class. Finally, over the summer Sid competed in the Nebraska High School Finals Rodeo where he became a State Champion Tie-Down Roper.

So, how does Sid balance all of these different sports? Well, he says that it takes a lot of time and even more dedication and determination.

“I’d say it takes a lot of hard work and a lot of time. I lift a lot of weights and just putting in a lot of time and every night, out till dark,” says Miller.

On the football field, first-year Head Coach of the Coyotes, Troy Gilligan, says Sid is most certainly one of the best centers that the team has seen in several years. And even though he isn’t the most outspoken kid, Gilligan says he stepping up this season and becoming more of a vocal leader on the field.

“Sid he’s kind of a quiet kid. I think this will be his third year starting now, he’s a three-year starter, he’s started since he was a sophomore and he’s a senior now. He’s always been the guy in the middle. He’s snapped the ball. For a center he’s super consistent, I don’t think we’ve had a center for a few years that’s been as consistent as Sid has been,” explains Gilligan.

So, having already achieved so much, what is it that Sid wants to accomplish during his Senior year? According to Sid, he wants to take this year to enjoy what time he has left with his high school teammates and continue what he’s been doing all along, which is winning.

With all of the success that Sid has seen throughout his high school career comes a lot of wisdom, and that wisdom he hopes to be able to share with his younger teammates during his remaining time as a Coyote.

“Hard work takes you anywhere you want to go. Have fun and just be competitive,” says Miller.

