Lexington falls to York on the road in overtime

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - To kick off their 2022 season, the Lexington Minutemen travel to York to take on the Dukes. Last season, the Minutemen ended the year with a 4-6 overall record. In their match-up with York last season, the Minutemen came up short by a score of 14-7 and they are hoping to change that storyline in tonight’s game.

In the first quarter of play, on the Duke’s first possession, Lexington’s Levi Converse picks off the pass to give Lexington the ball. On this drive, the Minutemen are able to cash in and get the Daven Naylor touchdown to go up 7-0.

After a hard-fought game on both sides of the ball, the Minutemen would come up short in overtime to the Dukes by a final score of 14-7. Lexington will continue their season on September 9th on the road against Crete.

