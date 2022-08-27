Lexington falls to York on the road in overtime

Lexington Football
News 2 at Ten
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - To kick off their 2022 season, the Lexington Minutemen travel to York to take on the Dukes. Last season, the Minutemen ended the year with a 4-6 overall record. In their match-up with York last season, the Minutemen came up short by a score of 14-7 and they are hoping to change that storyline in tonight’s game.

In the first quarter of play, on the Duke’s first possession, Lexington’s Levi Converse picks off the pass to give Lexington the ball. On this drive, the Minutemen are able to cash in and get the Daven Naylor touchdown to go up 7-0.

After a hard-fought game on both sides of the ball, the Minutemen would come up short in overtime to the Dukes by a final score of 14-7. Lexington will continue their season on September 9th on the road against Crete.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People learning to drive in Ireland have to put a big 'N' sticker on their car, which looks...
‘N’ sticker on vehicles in Ireland isn’t a Husker hello
The grand opening for the newest Asian buffet spot in North Platte
New Asian buffet is now open in North Platte
FILE - Naomi Judd performs at the CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tenn., on June 13, 2009.
Naomi Judd autopsy confirms country singer’s cause of death
Corey Brestel
Cozad man charged after fight at gentlemen’s club
Sarah Faulkner, 7, is paralyzed from the lower chest down and had to have 19 staples in her...
Girl, 7, paralyzed when teen jumps on her back while swimming

Latest News

Maxwell vs. Morrill Football Highlights
Maxwell defeats Morrill on their road in Season Opener
Platte River Rivalry Ogallala & Gothenburg Football Highlights
Platte River Rivalry Ogallala vs. Gothenburg Football Highlights
Hershey Cheerleading Clinic
Hershey Cheerleading Clinic 10 o'clock
Friday Night Sports Hero: Sid Miller
Friday Night Sports Hero: Sid Miller