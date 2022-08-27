Maxwell defeats Morrill on their road in Season Opener

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Maxwell Wildcats hit the road for Morrill for their Season Opener. Last season the Wildcats ended the year with a 1-7 record and are hoping they can improve on that this season starting with Morrill.

In the end, the Wildcats went on to defeat the Lions by a final score of 58-8. Maxwell will continue their season on September 2nd at home against Bridgeport.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.