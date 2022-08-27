Maxwell defeats Morrill on their road in Season Opener

Maxwell Football
News 2 at Ten
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:42 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Maxwell Wildcats hit the road for Morrill for their Season Opener. Last season the Wildcats ended the year with a 1-7 record and are hoping they can improve on that this season starting with Morrill.

In the end, the Wildcats went on to defeat the Lions by a final score of 58-8. Maxwell will continue their season on September 2nd at home against Bridgeport.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People learning to drive in Ireland have to put a big 'N' sticker on their car, which looks...
‘N’ sticker on vehicles in Ireland isn’t a Husker hello
The grand opening for the newest Asian buffet spot in North Platte
New Asian buffet is now open in North Platte
FILE - Naomi Judd performs at the CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tenn., on June 13, 2009.
Naomi Judd autopsy confirms country singer’s cause of death
Corey Brestel
Cozad man charged after fight at gentlemen’s club
Sarah Faulkner, 7, is paralyzed from the lower chest down and had to have 19 staples in her...
Girl, 7, paralyzed when teen jumps on her back while swimming

Latest News

Lexington vs. Duke Football Highlights
Lexington falls to York on the road in overtime
Platte River Rivalry Ogallala & Gothenburg Football Highlights
Platte River Rivalry Ogallala vs. Gothenburg Football Highlights
Hershey Cheerleading Clinic
Hershey Cheerleading Clinic 10 o'clock
Friday Night Sports Hero: Sid Miller
Friday Night Sports Hero: Sid Miller