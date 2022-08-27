Medicine Valley takes on Mullen Broncos

Med Valley Home opener
Med Valley Home opener(Kelsley Wilkinson)
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Medicine Valley Raiders Took on the Mullen Broncos in their home opener on Friday night. The Raiders are coming off of the year when they went 6–3 and 5–0 in their district. While the Broncos were 8–2 last year and 4-0 in their district.

Both teams are looking to sustain the success that they had last year and bring it into the new season.

As the game got started, it was all Mullen Broncos from the beginning kick off, as they galloped to an easy 40-0 lead at halftime.

Medicine Valley Raiders tried to stir up some momentum as they received the ball first after halftime, but went three and out and had a punt on their first possession.

Mullen got the ball back and continued to punish the Raiders as it took six plays for an incredible leaping touchdown grab by James Kessler to put the Broncos up 48–0.

The Raiders were trying to put themselves on the board on the next drive as a passing first call got the Raiders down to the 20 yard line. Madison Valley had the ball on fourth and third and were not able to convert the first down, which gave Mullen the ball back.

Mullen continued to score in the fourth quarter and completely stifled the Raiders offense to propel them to victory 62–0.

Medicine Valley’s will take on Burwell for their second game in a row, while Mullen will travel Twin Loop and look to start a multi-win streak.

