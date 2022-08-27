‘Moorish Nation’ couple arrested after breaking into NASCAR driver’s mansion, sheriff says

Nataijah Shaieena Fields, 37, and Darius Trrone Hall, 29, were arrested after breaking into a NASCAR driver's mansion, authorities say. (Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - Authorities in North Carolina say a couple has been arrested for breaking into and not leaving a multimillion-dollar home owned by a current NASCAR driver.

According to Rowan County Sheriff Kevin Auten, the home is located near Highway 152 and owned by NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

WBTV reports the two arrested in the incident were 37-year-old Nataijah Shaieena Fields and 29-year-old Darius Trrone Hall on Aug. 19.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said Fields and Hall are facing charges that include breaking and entering, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and second-degree trespassing.

Hall was also charged with carrying a concealed gun.

Auten said the large home is currently up for sale and the couple in question claimed they were members of the ‘Moorish Nation.’

This incident is not the first time in North Carolina that a couple claiming to be with the Moorish sovereign citizen movement were arrested for allegedly squatting in a multimillion-dollar home.

In 2019, authorities took 30-year-old Turmaine Thorne and 35-year-old Taqiyah Barber into custody after reportedly squatting in an estate owned by the mayor’s late parents.

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

