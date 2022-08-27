North Platte falls to Grand Island in Home Opener

North Platte Football
News 2 at Ten
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Bulldogs kicked off their 2022 season on the road in Omaha against the Papillion-La Vista South Titans. The Dawgs came up short in their season opener against Papillion-La Vista South by a final score of 35-21. In their Week One match-up the Dawgs host the Grand Island Islanders and are looking to get their first win of the 2022 season.

In the first half, the Dawgs are able to score on their opening drive with a touchdown from Brock Roblee. Then, on the Islander’s first drive, the Dawgs hold them and Grand Island remains scoreless.

North Platte is also able to score on their next possession and it would be a Kolten Tilford touchdown.

Grand Island’s next possession would be cut short with an interceptions by North Platte’s Ryan Fox.

Unfortunately after such a hot start, the Dawgs lose in a heartbreaker to the Islanders by a final score of 20-19. The Dawgs will continue their season on September 2nd on the road at Scottsbluff.

