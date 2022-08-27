NPCC volleyball plays at home for the first time

NPCC took on the Northeaster Community college
NPCC took on the Northeaster Community college(Kelsley Wilkinson)
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:20 PM CDT
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The NPCC knights get their season underway on Friday night. Looking to make improvements off of last year’s 17-15 record and 3-2 in the conference. There’s a lot of hype and optimism coming into this new season as they are taking on Northeastern Junior College Plainswomen.

The Knights got out to a great start where they scored five out of the first 7 points of the game, which had the gym rocking.

The Plainswomen rallied back, captured their composure and fought back to sweep the Knights three sets to zero.

The Knights next game will be Sept. 2 at Mcook Community College as they will take on Neosho County Community College at 1 p.m.

