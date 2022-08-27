O’Neill honors Huskers during Ireland game

By KBRX
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
O’NEILL, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska Cornhuskers are getting ready to play on Saturday in Ireland, so it is only fitting that O’Neill, Nebraska, the Irish Capital of Nebraska, honors the Big Red playing in the Emerald Isle.

O’Neill has some Big Red ties in Saturday’s game.  Coach Scott Frost attended grade school at O’Neill Public School in 1980 & 81 when his father Larry coached the O’Neill Eagles. And also on Saturday, O’Neill’s Wyatt Liewer, a wide-receiver for the Huskers, will be suited up for the game.  And Keegan Moore, also from O’Neill, is a football manager.

O’Neill is known for a lot of green, but Friday night, the eve of the big game in Ireland, the O’Neill Men’s Club and other volunteers stopped traffic at the intersection of Highways 20 & 281, where the 65′ x 55′ World’s Largest Shamrock is permanently in cement, and painted it red in honor of the Cornhuskers.

It took just under one hour to paint it red, outlined in white with the Husker N and Wyatt Liewer’s #85 in white.

May the Luck of The Irish be with the Nebraska Cornhuskers from all of us in O’Neill, The Irish Capital of Nebraska.

