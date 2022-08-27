Saint Pats defeats Cambridge in Home Opener

Saint Pats Football
News 2 at Ten
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Irish kicked off their 2022 season in Week Zero on the road up in Bridgeport. The Irish got the Week Zero win over Bridgeport by a final score of 51-14. Saint Pats host Cambridge in Week One for their home opener. This is the first time the Irish have faced the Trojans in several years and they are hoping to renew this old rivalry with a win.

Mid-way through the second quarter of play the Irish have a 42-0 lead over the Trojans.

Saint Pat’s lead would quickly increase to 49-0 when James Heirigs punches it in for an Irish touchdown.

But Cambridge begins to make some moves before the half when quarterback Carson Trompke takes to the air and connects with open receiver Kohan Grindle. No one would catch Grindle and Cambridge would get on the scoreboard.

Saints Pats goes on to get the big win over Cambridge by a final score of 55-28. The Irish continue their 2022 season on September 2nd on the road at Hi-Line.

