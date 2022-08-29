Dollar General closed following Sunday night fire in Friend

Firefighters were called out to a structure fire Sunday night in Friend.
Firefighters were called out to a structure fire Sunday night in Friend.
By KSNB Local4
Aug. 29, 2022
FRIEND, Neb. (KSNB) - A town of a little more than 1,000 people is left without a Dollar General for the time being after a fire Sunday night.

Firefighters were called out to a structure fire around 9:45 p.m. in Friend, located at 1418 1st St., on the east side of town.

Fire Chief Brent Milton said when they arrived on scene, they found smoke and flames coming out of the front of the building. They were able to get the fire out quickly, but they remained on scene until about 5:30 a.m. Monday working to get the smoke out of the building and cleanup.

There were no injuries to report, but Chief Milton said there was some damage to the building.

He added that the store will need to remove everything from inside due to the smoke and heat damage caused by the fire.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause.

Dollar General said it is currently assessing our Friend, NE store and expect to have updated plans on the store’s future at the conclusion of that assessment.

