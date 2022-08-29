Drive-by shooting at Texas home kills 5-year-old child, teen

Police in Texas are searching for suspects after two youths were killed and a toddler was...
Police in Texas are searching for suspects after two youths were killed and a toddler was injured in a drive-by shooting in a residential area of Fort Worth.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Police in Texas are searching for suspects after two youths were killed and a toddler was injured in a drive-by shooting in a residential area of Fort Worth.

The shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday when a vehicle pulled up outside the home where a group was gathered in the front yard and a shooter or shooters opened fire.

Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes says the 17-year-old and 5-year-old males were pronounced dead at a hospital.

An 18-month-old had minor injuries and is expected to survive.

Noakes asked anyone with information or video to contact police and said authorities would use “every resource necessary” to find those responsible.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a woman in her mid-30s told employees at Casey’s General Store in Cannon Falls,...
Woman abducted by stranger seeks help at convenience store
Northwestern wide receiver Malik Washington (6) catches a pass ahead of Nebraska defensive back...
Free beer was right call at Dublin game says catering firm
No one knows where, and no one knows when, but each day fair-goers are greeted by a strolling...
The Strolling Piano a hit at Nebraska State Fair
The Enterprise, named after the USS Enterprise from the “Star Trek” TV show, is one of the...
Nebraska State Fair kicks off for 153rd year
Northern Iowa farmer rescued after night trapped in grain bin

Latest News

Marvin Richardson is the father of Duke volleyball player Rachel Richardson, who was subjected...
Duke volleyball player's father responds to racial slurs at BYU game
Normal conditions for late August expected for the area Monday
Seasonable and mainly sunny Monday; Heating up rest of the week
Two Phoenix police officers have been injured during a shooting in north Phoenix.
3 people dead in shooting, including suspect; 2 Phoenix police officers hurt
NASA's new moon rocket sits on Launch Pad 39-B on Monday in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Fuel leaks...
Engine problem leads NASA to scrub launch of new moon rocket
BYU banned a fan from all athletic venues on campus Saturday, a day after the match. The fan...
Duke volleyball player: BYU was slow to respond to racial slurs at game