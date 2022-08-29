Georgia police officer killed in crash while driving home from work

Officer Reginald Brannan with the Savannah Police Department died Monday in a car crash.
Officer Reginald Brannan with the Savannah Police Department died Monday in a car crash.(Savannah Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (Gray News) – A police officer in Georgia was killed in a car crash on his way home from work early Monday morning.

The Savannah Police Department said Officer Reginald Brannan, 23, was driving home from work in his personal vehicle around midnight when his car collided with a tractor trailer on Highway 21.

Brannan died from his injuries. Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash.

The Savannah Police Department said Brannan joined the department in December 2020.

“Our hearts are broken over the sudden and tragic loss of Officer Brannan,” Chief Lenny Gunther said. “He was a young officer just starting his career. We ask everyone to keep his family, friends and the SPD family in your thoughts and prayers as we mourn the loss of this member of our SPD family.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a woman in her mid-30s told employees at Casey’s General Store in Cannon Falls,...
Woman abducted by stranger seeks help at convenience store
NPPS issues statement concerning threat toward Adams Middle School
Northwestern wide receiver Malik Washington (6) catches a pass ahead of Nebraska defensive back...
Free beer was right call at Dublin game says catering firm
No one knows where, and no one knows when, but each day fair-goers are greeted by a strolling...
The Strolling Piano a hit at Nebraska State Fair
The Enterprise, named after the USS Enterprise from the “Star Trek” TV show, is one of the...
Nebraska State Fair kicks off for 153rd year

Latest News

A mother picked up her 4-year-old boy before police activated an Amber Alert.
Amber Alert issued for missing Arkansas boy believed to be in danger
NASA's new moon rocket sits on Launch Pad 39-B on Monday in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Fuel leaks...
NASA scrubs launch of new moon rocket after engine problem
Some people who take the antiviral drug wind up testing positive for COVID a second time.
Paxlovid rebound COVID cases aren’t common, experts say
A 10-year-old boy saved his mother, who had a seizure, from drowning in a pool.
WATCH: 10-year-old saves mom from drowning after she has a seizure in pool