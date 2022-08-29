He’s been racing with his dad his whole life

News 2 Today
By Melanie Standiford
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - In life, and at the track, they are a team. Jay Steffens of North Platte has been racing longer than his 18-year-old son Ayden has been alive. And for all of his 18 years, Ayden has been right by his dad’s side, learning the ropes, and taking the wheel.

Ayden is one of many young men who are second-generation racers gracing the racetracks like the Lincoln County Raceway in North Platte.

Ayden races IMCA (International Motor Contests Association) modified. His dad said he is really proud of his son, and Ayden says his favorite part about racing is bonding with his dad.

“I mean, he raced for 25 years, and I’m 18 years old.”

Ayden Steffens, IMCA Modified racer

When asked about having such passion for the sport, the elder Steffens said, “I won the track championship here [Lincoln County Raceway] on my 25th year and then I handed the reins to him. Everything cost so much money. If you’re not having fun, you better not be doing this.”

Jay and Ayden leave for Iowa later in the week. Ayden’s biggest goal is to go to the IMCA Super Nationals. For sure, he knows, his dad will be his biggest fan as he races.

