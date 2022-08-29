NPPS issues statement concerning threat toward Adams Middle School

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - After a social media post was brought to the attention of the North Platte Public School District by concerned parents, the NPPS is addressing the issue. In a statement released, Dr. Todd Rhodes, Superintendent North Platte Public Schools, issued the following:

“North Platte Public Schools has been made aware of a potential threat to Adams Middle School. NPPS takes Any and All threats made to the safety of any individual or group of individuals seriously and will not tolerate any act of bullying, harm, or self-harm to go unanswered. At this time, the active investigation involves a potential threat made by a student. The student in question is not at school, and the police are working with the student and family to garner additional details. Due to the nature of this investigation, further details are not available at this time. Families can expect an increased presence of law enforcement officers at Adams Middle School until the investigation has been resolved. At North Platte Public Schools, we aim to educate students in a safe and caring environment. We will not tolerate any act of violence or threat against any student or staff member. If anyone has information that needs the attention of an administrator or law enforcement, please reach out to your building administration or call the anonymous tip line at 866-286-SAFE (7233).”

