Pretrial hearing for Norfolk teen accused of role in illegal abortion continued to September

MADISON, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska)- A pretrial hearing for a northeast Nebraska teenager accused of helping conceal a fetus after her mother reportedly helped her illegally terminate a pregnancy has been pushed continued until September.

A hearing for 18-year-old Celeste Burgess had been scheduled for Monday morning, but the hearing has been continued until Sept. 26. Jury trial is slated for November.

Burgess and her mother, 41-year-old Jessica Burgess, both of Norfolk, are accused of burning and burying the fetus after the elder Burgess helped terminate her daughter’s pregnancy with abortion medication. It is illegal to perform an abortion after 20 weeks in Nebraska. The alleged incident reportedly occurred while the younger Burgess was 17.

Another person, a then-21-year-old man, pleaded no contest to helping bury the fetus on rural land his parents own north of Norfolk and was sentenced to probation.

Madison County Attorney Joseph Smith told the Lincoln Journal Star earlier this month that he’s never filed charges like this related to performing an abortion illegally in his 32 years as the county prosecutor.

The group National Advocates for Pregnant Women, which supports abortion rights, found 1,331 arrests or detentions of women for crimes related to their pregnancy from 2006 to 2020.

Smith filed a motion Monday to include several pieces of evidence, including photos of the fetus remains and a doctor’s testimony reportedly indicating the age of the human remains to be over 29 weeks old.

According to court records, the mother and daughter reportedly discussed terminating the pregnancy via Facebook messages, which were later acquired by law enforcement.

Jessica Burgess is scheduled to appear in court for a pretrial hearing on Friday, with a jury trial scheduled for October.

