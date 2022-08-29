Seasonable and mainly sunny Monday; Heating up rest of the week

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a hot and humid weekend, conditions will be more seasonable Monday with mainly dry conditions. This will not last long because during the rest of the week, conditions will be heating up.

Due to a cold front moving through overnight Sunday into Monday morning, this has brought on cooler conditions with it, along with a new area of high pressure. This is bringing the area a northeasterly flow throughout Monday, making it feel more seasonable for this time of year. Highs for the day Monday will approach the upper 80s to near 90 in some spots with mainly sunny skies. During the overnight hours Monday, conditions will cool down into the upper 40s to mid 50s with clear conditions remaining throughout the viewing area.

Normal conditions for late August expected for the area Monday

During the rest of the week, conditions will warm up rapidly and continue to remain dry with highs in the mid to upper 90s, which is above average for this time of year and the winds will be switching directions during this time and that direction will be out of the south. This is going to increase the relative humidity as well. No notable rain chances over the next several days.

Rapidly warming temperatures during the rest of the week into the weekend

