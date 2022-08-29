Seasonable and mainly sunny Monday; Heating up rest of the week

By Andre Brooks
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a hot and humid weekend, conditions will be more seasonable Monday with mainly dry conditions. This will not last long because during the rest of the week, conditions will be heating up.

Due to a cold front moving through overnight Sunday into Monday morning, this has brought on cooler conditions with it, along with a new area of high pressure. This is bringing the area a northeasterly flow throughout Monday, making it feel more seasonable for this time of year. Highs for the day Monday will approach the upper 80s to near 90 in some spots with mainly sunny skies. During the overnight hours Monday, conditions will cool down into the upper 40s to mid 50s with clear conditions remaining throughout the viewing area.

Normal conditions for late August expected for the area Monday
Normal conditions for late August expected for the area Monday(Andre Brooks)

During the rest of the week, conditions will warm up rapidly and continue to remain dry with highs in the mid to upper 90s, which is above average for this time of year and the winds will be switching directions during this time and that direction will be out of the south. This is going to increase the relative humidity as well. No notable rain chances over the next several days.

Rapidly warming temperatures during the rest of the week into the weekend
Rapidly warming temperatures during the rest of the week into the weekend(Andre Brooks)

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a woman in her mid-30s told employees at Casey’s General Store in Cannon Falls,...
Woman abducted by stranger seeks help at convenience store
Northwestern wide receiver Malik Washington (6) catches a pass ahead of Nebraska defensive back...
Free beer was right call at Dublin game says catering firm
No one knows where, and no one knows when, but each day fair-goers are greeted by a strolling...
The Strolling Piano a hit at Nebraska State Fair
The Enterprise, named after the USS Enterprise from the “Star Trek” TV show, is one of the...
Nebraska State Fair kicks off for 153rd year
Northern Iowa farmer rescued after night trapped in grain bin

Latest News

Climate Talk 8-29-2022
Climate Talk 8-29-2022
NE SATRAD
Warmer than average for the next week with a slight chance of rain
KNOP Saturday 10pm wx.
KNOP Saturday 10pm wx.
KNOP Weather Outlook 8-26-2022
Drier and warmer than average weather remains for next 7 days