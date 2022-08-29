Death row inmate dies at Tecumseh State Correctional Institution

TECUMSEH, Neb. (KOLN) -A 45-year-old death row inmate died on Monday at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution.

According to officials, 45-year-old Patrick Schroeder died at the TSCI. Schroeder’s sentence at the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services began on Aug. 31, 2006 on charges out of Pawnee County that included first-degree murder and forgery.

During Schroeder’s incarceration, he was sentenced to death on a charge of first-degree murder – a crime that occurred in 2017, while he was incarcerated at TSCI.

In 2020, the Nebraska Supreme Court upheld the murder conviction and death penalty sentence of Schroeder, who admitted killing his cellmate in 2017 for being too talkative.

The cause of death has not been determined. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

