Texas star performs for Hershey Fall Festival

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - William Clark Green is a singer and songwriter from Texas, performing in venues year-round across the U.S. On Saturday, he came to Hershey, Nebraska for the first time. He said, “Midwest people are just the best. Every time we come to Nebraska, they treat us right.”

The small town is proud of the big adventure of delivering an end-of-summer/fall festival celebration for the community.

“The best part is being so far from home and having people sing along with our songs. To show up to a town and know it was worth it. That was tonight.”

And so, for 2022, Hershey brought this Texan, with a degree from Texas Tech in Agriculture Economics, to their community. The crowd could see clearly that while he may fit right in with agriculture in Central Nebraska, it is writing and playing music, and performing that he loves.

The band was contracted to play for 90 minutes, but with the encore, they played at least 110 minutes.

William Clark Green said, “Everyone seemed like they had a really good time, and we had a blast, so it’s a win-win.”

The Hershey Fall Festival is the annual end-of-summer event for the community of Hershey. This year, Halle Kearns opened for William Clark Green. The Hershey Fall Festival draws individuals from many of the surrounding communities, as well as former Hershey residents that have moved out of the area.

The day included a parade, a meal in the park, and a street dance. The fall festival is put on by the Lions Club of Hershey and is the major fundraiser of the year for the organization. The Lions Club uses its funds to help support local nonprofits, put on vision and health screenings for the students at Hershey Public Schools at no cost to the school or the students, and provide vision screens and glasses for members of Lincoln County who cannot afford eye care.

From https://www.allmusic.com/artist/william-clark-green-mn0001602454/biography:

William Clark Green: A singer and songwriter whose slice-of-life tunes and rough, heartfelt delivery earned him a following in the Southwest, William Clark Green was born in Flint, Texas on May 19, 1986. When Green was 12, his family moved to College Station, Texas, and he began taking guitar lessons at church. Green’s tastes then leaned to hard rock, but when his father played him Willis Alan Ramsey’s classic 1972 debut album, the youngster became interested in the Texas singer/songwriter tradition. Green immersed himself in the work of Robert Earl Keen, Jerry Jeff Walker, and Pat Green, and began writing songs of his own. He eventually enrolled in college after jobs as a ranch hand and working in a feedlot didn’t work out for him. But he was more interested in music than academics, and it took him six years to complete his Agriculture Economics degree at Texas Tech. Green spent nearly as much time playing open mikes and acoustic gigs as he did studying, and by 2008 he was playing a weekly residency at the Blue Light in Lubbock. That same year, he released his debut album, Dangerous Man. The album Misunderstood followed in 2010, but it was 2013′s Rose Queen that became Green’s breakthrough. The album was a solid success in Texas, where the songs “She Likes the Beatles” and “It’s About Time” earned significant airplay. The album eventually peaked at 34 on the U.S. Country Albums chart as Green’s reputation grew beyond his home state. And in 2015, Green dropped his fourth album, Ringling Road. “Sympathy,” “Sticks and Stones,” and the title tune were all radio hits in Texas, and the album sold even better than Rose Queen, climbing to 18 on the U.S. Country Albums chart and going all the way to number one on the Heatseekers chart, a listing for new artists on the rise. Following the 2016 concert set Live at Gruene Hall, Green returned in 2018 with Hebert Island.

