Nebraska State Fair showcases diverse blend of vendors, performers

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - For 153 years, the Nebraska State Fair has long been a celebration of the state’s cultural diversity. Centrally located on 220-acres at Fonner Park in Grand Island, the grounds displays a blend of agriculture, technology, and food from various regions.

“We’ve got so many different things for people to see, it doesn’t matter the culture that you are involved with, “said Ray Massie, Director of Marketing for the Nebraska State Fair. “Whether you are an agriculture person or speak different languages, we’re covering it all.”

For the past 13 years, the city of Grand Island has hosted the fair as a means to be more inclusive.

“Agriculture is Nebraska’s biggest product and we do a lot in agriculture,” said Massie. “Moving the fair from Lincoln to Grand Island really brought the fair closer to the roots of agriculture.”

Massie said the board has worked hard to include different cultural backgrounds such as vendors and performers over the last several years.

“We have the name state, which means we need to reflect the way Nebraska is,” said Massie. “When we had the opportunity to get the Mexican norteño band Los Tucanes de Tijuana, we pursued it and made it happen. “Our concert lineup is about as diverse as the state of Nebraska.”

A message first-time fair vendors such as Agustine Sanchez, owner of Tacos Los Hermanos, welcomes.

“It’s really exciting,” Sanchez said. “I think it’s a great way to unite everybody and get everybody together and that’s the way it should be done.”

As part of the board’s continued mission, the state fair’s website is also translated into ten different languages.

A Fiesta Latina celebration is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 4.

Raices de Mi Tierra

10:30 AM Pump & Pantry Party Pit

Grupo La Mira

Norteño

1:30 PM Pump & Pantry Party Pit

Grupo Folklórico Sangre Azteca

5:00 PM Pump & Pantry Party Pit

DIVAS Latinas

6:30 PM Pump & Pantry Party Pit

Los Plebes del 402

Sierreña

9:00 PM Pump & Pantry Party Pit

EARL MAY FAIR CENTER STAGE:

Raices de Mi Pueblo

Mexican Folklore dance group.

Grupo La Mira

Music group that performs Mexican Regional and variety Norteño.

OTHER:

Jegs and Globo Entertainment

This group will be strolling the fair and event area throughout the day. They dress in robot and character costumes.

Danza Santa Cruz of Hastings

Matachines dancers. The group will perform in the Main Intersection of the Fair so guests will see them as they come in.

Mexicana Universal Nebraska 2022

Karol M Gonzalez Rivera is Mexicana Universal Nebraska 2022. She will participate in the September 4th Queen Meet & Greet event in addition to the 6pm parade.

Raices de Mi Tierra

This is a Mexican Folkloric Dance group made up of students.

The Hispanic Art Center of Omaha

Leah Schneider Moreno opened The Hispanic Art Center of Omaha to encourage young Nebraskans to get involved in Mexican Folkloric dance. Leah will be bringing some of her students to perform.

