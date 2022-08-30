Sizzling in the sun Tuesday; Some thunderstorm chances possible Wednesday

By Andre Brooks
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a seasonable and nice Monday, the weather is going to be on the baking side Tuesday, but with a slight cooldown Wednesday with some thunderstorm chances.

A pesky area of high pressure is our dominating weather player for our viewing area Tuesday and as it continues to lift off towards the north and east, the conditions around the area will not only get muggy, but also get sizzling throughout the day. Highs will be above average for this time of year, with values in the low to upper 90s and the skies will remain on the sunny side with winds around the south and east and speeds around 5 to 15 mph, especially in the Panhandle. During the overnigght, the area will not escape the humidity with southerly winds being factor and this will only allow temperatures to drop into the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Sizzling conditions are in store for the area Tuesday
Sizzling conditions are in store for the area Tuesday(Andre Brooks)

During the day Wednesday, an area of low pressure, that is currently in the Southern Plains, will be lifting towards the northeast and this will ignite some shower and thunderstorm chances for our Wednesday. The amount of rainfall that we are expecting this time is between a trace to near a .10 of rain. We will keep you updated on that. Otherwise, increased cloud cover will encompass the region with temperatures dropping into the low 90s, providing with slightly cooler air. During the day Thursday, our area of high pressure will retrograde back to the southwest and this will funnel in blistering heat with highs in the upper 90s to around 100 degrees in some spots, especially in the Panhandle.

Low pressure to ignite thunderstorm chances Wednesday
Low pressure to ignite thunderstorm chances Wednesday(Andre Brooks)

