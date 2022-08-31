NSP recovers 101 lbs of meth, 9 lbs of fentanyl in I-80 traffic stop

Troopers arrested four people after locating more than 100 pounds of suspected methamphetamine...
Troopers arrested four people after locating more than 100 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and 9 pounds of suspected fentanyl during a traffic stop.(Nebraska State Patrol)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested four people after locating more than 100 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and 9 pounds of suspected fentanyl during a traffic stop Tuesday near Utica.

At approximately 1:10 p.m. Tuesday, a trooper observed a Nissan Rogue traveling with a license plate violation on Interstate 80 at mile marker 365. During the traffic stop, an NSP K9 detected the odor of a controlled substance coming from inside the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle revealed 101 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and 9 pounds of suspected fentanyl. The substances were concealed in bags in the rear of the vehicle.

The occupants of the vehicle were identified as Jhonny Murillo Martinez, 38, of Hyattsville, Maryland, and passengers Tonny Guevara Chacon, 24, of Lorton, Virginia; Rene Rodriguez Morales, 27, of Falls Church, Virginia; and Marta Rodriguez, 38, of Falls Church, Virginia.

All four were arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, and no drug tax stamp.

They were lodged in York County Jail.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NPPS issues statement concerning threat toward Adams Middle School
Officials said a tractor-trailer lost its cargo after it lost control and hit another car. Then...
Three injured after massive tomato spill on highway
A family tradition of racing
He’s been racing with his dad his whole life
Wednesday, Walmart announced that it signed an agreement to invest in a minority stake in...
Walmart Announces equity investment in Sustainable Beef LLC
Alexia McCloud, 20, of Arapahoe was arrested following pursuit in Harlan County.
Woman arrested after Harlan County pursuit

Latest News

The North Platte Planning Commission approves Mulligan Meadows Subdivision and advances TIF...
North Platte Planning Commission approves Mulligan Meadows Subdivision, advances TIF study
Alexia McCloud, 20, of Arapahoe was arrested following pursuit in Harlan County.
Woman arrested after Harlan County pursuit
Wednesday, Walmart announced that it signed an agreement to invest in a minority stake in...
Walmart Announces equity investment in Sustainable Beef LLC
Some strong storm potential for the area Wednesday
Strong storms possible Wednesday; Heating and clearing up Thursday