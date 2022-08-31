North Platte finishes 6th at the Pius Shootout
North Platte Girl’s Golf
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Girl’s Golf Team traveled to Lincoln to compete in the Pius Shootout at Woodland Hills Golf Course, hosted by the Lincoln Pius X Lady Thunderbolts. At the conclusion of the round, the Lady Bulldogs came in 6th in the field with a team score of 342. Below is the individual score of the Dawg’s starting lineup.
Individual Scores:
Karsen Morrison: 78
Abbie Jones: 81
Kaylee Carlson: 89
Hailey Matthews: 94
Madi Preece: 101
The Lady Dawgs return to action on September 2nd at Jackrabbit Run Golf Course for an invitational.
Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.