North Platte finishes 6th at the Pius Shootout

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Girl’s Golf Team traveled to Lincoln to compete in the Pius Shootout at Woodland Hills Golf Course, hosted by the Lincoln Pius X Lady Thunderbolts. At the conclusion of the round, the Lady Bulldogs came in 6th in the field with a team score of 342. Below is the individual score of the Dawg’s starting lineup.

Individual Scores:

Karsen Morrison: 78

Abbie Jones: 81

Kaylee Carlson: 89

Hailey Matthews: 94

Madi Preece: 101

The Lady Dawgs return to action on September 2nd at Jackrabbit Run Golf Course for an invitational.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.