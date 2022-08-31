North Platte finishes 6th at the Pius Shootout

North Platte Girl’s Golf
News 2 at Ten
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Girl’s Golf Team traveled to Lincoln to compete in the Pius Shootout at Woodland Hills Golf Course, hosted by the Lincoln Pius X Lady Thunderbolts. At the conclusion of the round, the Lady Bulldogs came in 6th in the field with a team score of 342. Below is the individual score of the Dawg’s starting lineup.

Individual Scores:

Karsen Morrison: 78

Abbie Jones: 81

Kaylee Carlson: 89

Hailey Matthews: 94

Madi Preece: 101

The Lady Dawgs return to action on September 2nd at Jackrabbit Run Golf Course for an invitational.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NPPS issues statement concerning threat toward Adams Middle School
A family tradition of racing
He’s been racing with his dad his whole life
Police say a woman in her mid-30s told employees at Casey’s General Store in Cannon Falls,...
Woman abducted by stranger seeks help at convenience store
William Clark Green in Hershey for Hershey Fall Festival
Texas star performs for Hershey Fall Festival
Firefighters were called out to a structure fire Sunday night in Friend.
Dollar General closed following Sunday night fire in Friend

Latest News

North Platte Girl's Golf @ Pius Shootout
North Platte Girl's Golf at Pius Shootout
Nebraska QB Casey Thompson detailing offensive mistakes vs Northwestern.
Huskers prepare for North Dakota
A shot of an empty Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska after the Huskers beat Fordham 52-7 on...
Lincoln ready for gameday visitors
Northwestern wide receiver Malik Washington (6) catches a pass ahead of Nebraska defensive back...
Free beer was right call at Dublin game says catering firm