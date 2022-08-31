North Platte Planning Commission approves Mulligan Meadows Subdivision, advances TIF study

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte’s Planning Commission advanced a study to City Council Tuesday to determine whether roughly 30 acres of land along and north of Hackberry Road and south of the I-80 corridor meets the criteria to declare it blighted and substandard.

Wilkinson Development, Inc. owns the land that is being studied by Marvin Planning Associates of David City. If the blighted and substandard status is approved, it paves the way for building housing using Tax Increment Financing.

“The vast majority of the 26 homes are 40 years of age and that’s one of the key criteria that we have to meet in order to declare the area substandard,” said Keith Marvin, of Marvin Planning Associates. “There is a lot hanging on the quality of the infrastructure in the area and if you put more development in that area there’s probably a pretty good assumption that some of the area is going to have to be upgraded and it will benefit those property owners as well.”

Meanwhile, North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation President and CEO Gary Person gave an update on the Mulligan Meadows Subdivision.

Person said he is currently in communication with three different developers and hopes to have proposals submitted next month.

The proposed housing subdivision is located at Adams Avenue and 17th Street. The plan calls for 51 housing units. Person said the project will unfold in four different phases. The first phase includes nine units.

“We’re hoping that something happens before the end of the year and that they can get started,” said Person. “Two of them are stick build developers and the other one is a modular home manufacturing company. They all, of course being developers, would like to be able to kind of control that environment so forth. What happens with the second, third and fourth phases will be dictated on how quickly this comes together as the supply and demand continues moving forward.”

The city council will take up both workforce housing projects at their next meeting on Sept. 6.

