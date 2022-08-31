Strong storms possible Wednesday; Heating and clearing up Thursday

News 2 Today
By Andre Brooks
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a toasty and sunny day Tuesday, conditions will get more on the stormy side Wednesday, but clearing out once we enter the day Thursday with hot temperatures.

During the day Wednesday, an area of low pressure will be positioned to our south and west and an area of high pressure to our east and this will provide the area with lift,moisture, and instability and this will create not only cloud cover, but also the chances of some showers and thunderstorms throughout the day Wednesday. Some storms could be on the strong to severe side with enough shear in the upper parts of the atmosphere. A Marginal chance of severe weather is in place for the majority of Greater Nebraska and Southeast portions of the Panhandle. Damaging winds of 50 to 60 mph are the main threats with isolated hail possible as well. The clouds and thunderstorms will provide a slightly cooler day with temperatures only in the upper 80s to mid 90s. The main timing of the storms will be between 1 p.m. CDT and 8 p.m. CDT. The amount of rainfall will be between a trace to .10 of an inch with locally higher amounts. After the storms, conditions will only cool into the upper 50s to mid 60s with clear skies and with muggy conditions continuing on.

Some strong storm potential for the area Wednesday
Some strong storm potential for the area Wednesday(Andre Brooks)

During the day Thursday, conditions will improve, but with the price of some sweltering temperatures. Highs will then increase into the mid to upper 90s to near 100 degrees in some locations. Winds will continue to come out of the south about 5 to 15 mph. A weak cold front will sweep into the area Friday and this will cool things off for the Panhandle Friday and for Greater Nebraska Friday into Saturday with those values being in the upper 80s to low 90s. A rapid warmup is expected during the Labor Day Holiday weekend with temperatures increasing into the mid to upper 90s.

High pressure in control Thursday, with a cold front sweeping through Friday
High pressure in control Thursday, with a cold front sweeping through Friday(Andre Brooks)

