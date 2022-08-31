Woman arrested after Harlan County pursuit

Alexia McCloud, 20, of Arapahoe was arrested following pursuit in Harlan County.
Alexia McCloud, 20, of Arapahoe was arrested following pursuit in Harlan County.
By KSNB Local4
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT
HARLAN COUNTY, Neb. (Press Release) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested one person following a pursuit in Harlan County. The incident occurred late Tuesday morning.

At approximately 9:55 a.m., a trooper observed a Ford Taurus traveling in excess of 100 miles per hour on Highway 6 in Harlan County. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

The Taurus fled southbound on county roads for approximately two miles before turning eastbound. After a short distance, the driver lost control while crossing railroad tracks and crashed. The driver, identified as Alexia McCloud, 20, of Arapahoe, was not injured and was taken into custody without further incident. The passenger, identified as Jason Whitt, 22, of Central City, suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash and was transported to the hospital.

McCloud was arrested for willful reckless driving, flight to avoid arrest, carrying a concealed weapon, and other charges. McCloud was lodged in Furnas County Jail.

The Harlan County Sheriff’s Office, Furnas County Sheriff’s Office, and Oxford Volunteer Fire and Rescue assisted in this incident.

