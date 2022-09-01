Blistering Heat and sunny conditions Thursday; Slightly cooler Friday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a slightly stormy day Wednesday, conditions will be more sunny, but at the same time, blistering Thursday. There is slight relief in site Friday,with a cold front arriving, cooling things off briefly.

An area of high pressure is centered southeast of the viewing area and this is going to allow for temperatures and the humidity to soar for the day Thursday with winds being out of the south and east. Highs will eventually get into the mid to upper 90s with an isolated 100 possible for some spots with mainly sunny skies. Overnight Thusday, temperatures will drop into the mid 50s to low 60s with winds being breezy, and the skies will remain on the mostly clear conditions.

Blistering heat will be in our neck of the woods Thursday (Andre Brooks)

During the day Friday, conditions will start to change as a cold front will be marching itself towards the east and this will allow for us to see a slight cooldown Friday into Saturday, with highs climbing during this time in the mid 80s to mid 90s with drier air and parched conditions remaining. A warmup will resume on the later end of the Labor Day Holiday weekend into early to mid next week with temperatures in the mid 90s to upper 90s with hardly any clouds in the sky.

Slight changes over the next couple of days (Andre Brooks)

