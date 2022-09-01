Purdy named to the AVCA All-American Watchlist

North Platte Volleyball
News 2 at Ten
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Aug. 31, 2022
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The American Volleyball Coaches Association announces their All-American watch list for High School Girl’s Volleyball. Among the list of some of the best high school players in the nation was North Platte High School Senior, Carly Purdy.

Purdy not only competes on the volleyball court with the Bulldogs but also with her club team, VCN (Volleyball Club Nebraska.)

The Dawgs Outside Hitter won’t be ending her volleyball career at the conclusion of this high school season either, Purdy will be taking her skills to the next level to compete with the Lopers at the University of Nebraska-Kearney. Head Coach of the Dawgs, Clancy Hammond,

“Carly is truly a leader on the court and in the classroom. She has no off-season. In addition to being a 3 sport athlete for NPHS, she has played club volleyball every year. Carly has battled injuries and still remains one of the hardest workers in the gym. I can’t think of a player in Nebraska that deserves this recognition more,”

