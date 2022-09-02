AAA offering safe ride over Labor Day weekend

By KSNB Local4
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - AAA will be working to keep impaired drivers off the road for Labor Day weekend. The Auto Club Group is reactivating its ‘Tow to Go’ program for the holiday period, providing safe transportation for impaired drivers and their vehicles.

Tow to Go is active from 6 p.m. Friday, September 2 – 6 a.m. Tuesday, September 6

AAA Tow to Go has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the road. When called, AAA dispatches a tow truck to transport the would-be impaired driver and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10 mile radius. The service is free, yet AAA asks that it be treated as a backup plan.

Approximately one-third of all traffic crash fatalities in the United States involve drunk drivers. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 28 people in the United States die in drunk-driving crashes every day – that’s one person every 52 minutes.

“If you plan to celebrate the unofficial end of summer this weekend, make sure your plans include a safe ride home,” Meredith Mitts, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Driving impaired is never a good idea, especially on a busy holiday weekend. Whatever you do, don’t drive impaired. If you can’t find a safe ride, call Tow to Go and AAA can give you a lift.”

This service is free and available to AAA members and non-members. The phone number to call is (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246, where you will receive a confidential local ride for one person and their vehicle to a safe location within 10 miles.

Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance to use Tow to Go. It is designed as a safety net for those that did not plan ahead. Always choose a designated driver before celebrating.

In some situations, AAA may need to make other arrangements to get an impaired individual a safe ride home.

Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.

