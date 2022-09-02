Changes in the air Friday; Heating up during Labor Day Weekend

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- There is a change in the atmosphere come Friday with slightly cooler temperatures Friday into Saturday, but warming up quickly during the Labor Day Weekend.

A cold front, which is currently near the South Dakota and North Dakota border is expected to swing down towards the state of Nebraska during the early to mid afternoon hours Friday. Before the cold front moves through ,the temperatures will climb up into the low to upper 90s with mainly sunny to partly cloudy skies and winds ahead of the front will be out of the west-southwest. Once the cold front moves through the area Friday afternoon, the airmass will turn dry and the winds will switch directions, which will be out of the north and east. Once we get into the overnight hours Friday, temperatures will turn crisp, which will be in the low to mid 50s. Some areas could see some upper 40s if the clouds clear out in time.

Cold front with partly cloudy skies to push through Friday afternoon (Andre Brooks)

Into the Labor Day weekend, a new area of high pressure will be moving in and this provide the area with slightly cooler conditions for Saturday with sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Once we get into Sunday and into Labor Day itself, temperatures and humidity will be on the rise again, with values being in the mid 90s to upper 90s, with some triple digit heat possible as well. No rainfall is in site over the next several days.

A detailed look at the Labor Day Weekend (Andre Brooks)

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.