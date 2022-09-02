Cozad girls softball bus involved in fatality accident

Cozad Girl's Softball Team's bus involved in accident Thursday evening in Kearney.
By Melanie Standiford
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 2:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KEARNEY, Neb. (KNOP) - One person has died and one person has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a 3-car accident in Kearney Thursday around 8:30 p.m.

The bus involved in the accident was transporting the Cozad Girl’s Softball Team. Early reports indicate no serious injuries to anyone on the bus.

According to the Kearney Police Department, the accident happened at the intersection of 2nd Ave. and Platte Rd., near Skeeter Barnes, just south of the main I-80 interchange at Kearney. Kearney Police Department, Kearney Volunteer Fire Department and the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department were at the scene until at least11:00 p.m.

There are no further details about the crash at this time. The name of the person deceased will not be released, until family has been notified.

