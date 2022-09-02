Harmful Algal Blooms Alert issued for four Nebraska lakes

Toxic blue-green algae
Toxic blue-green algae
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -The state has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms, also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, and Iron Horse Trail Lake (Wildlife Management Area) in Pawnee County.

All four lakes remain on alert this week after also being on alert last week.

Big Indian Lake in Gage County, Rockford Lake in Gage County, and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County have been removed from health alert after being on alert last week.

Samples taken earlier this week at the lakes on alert measure above the threshold of eight parts per billion of total microcystin, which is a toxin released by certain strains of blue-green algae.

When a health alert is issued, signs are posted to advise the public to use caution, and designated swimming beaches are closed during the alert. Recreational boating and fishing are permitted, but the public is advised to use caution and avoid exposure to the water, particularly avoiding any activity that could lead to swallowing the water. Do not let pets get in the water or drink from the lake. People can still use the public areas for camping, picnics and other outdoor activities.

Weekly sampling has been conducted at 54 public lake sites since the first week of May. The lakes will continue to be monitored weekly through the end of September. Sampling results for HAB and bacteria will be updated every Friday and posted on NDEE’s website, http://dee.ne.gov. The state’s monitoring is conducted at public lakes with swimming beaches and high public activity. HAB may also be present in other lakes in Nebraska that are not tested, so the public should use caution if they see signs of algal blooms.

For more information about what to look for, potential health effects from HAB and steps to avoid exposure, please refer to the following Fact Sheet. To view the weekly data for the lakes sampled, go to https://deq-iis.ne.gov/zs/bw/.

NDEE’s sampling partners include the Central District Health Department, Nebraska Public Power District, Upper Republican Natural Resources District, Lower Republican NRD, South Platte NRD, Middle Niobrara NRD, Lower Loup NRD, Nemaha NRD, Lower Elkhorn NRD and the United States Army Corps of Engineers.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cozad Girl's Softball Team's bus involved in accident Thursday evening in Kearney.
Cozad girls softball bus involved in fatality accident
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested an Illinois man following a pursuit on...
Drugs, 120 mile per hour chase, near Lexington
The North Platte Chamber & Development Corporation (the Chamber) has announced its pursuit of a...
North Platte Chamber & Development announces pursuit of soy oil crush facility
Wednesday, Walmart announced that it signed an agreement to invest in a minority stake in...
Walmart Announces equity investment in Sustainable Beef LLC
Nebraska Department of Corrections Director Scott Frakes
NDCS Director Scott Frakes resigning

Latest News

$25 million federal award to expand UNL Robotics development
A teenager was killed Thursday in a car-bus crash in south Kearney.
Axtell teen killed in 3-vehicle crash in Kearney
Cauy Robinson and Allyson Kemp with awards
Wallace students win showmanship awards at Nebraska State Fair
Aaron Swanson and Hannah Wadiso are up and walking again after being critically injured in a...
Lincoln teens injured in Memorial Day cruise making strides in recovery