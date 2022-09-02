Hershey Softball travels to Alliance for a doubleheader

Hershey Softball
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Hershey Panthers hit the road for an away doubleheader against the Alliance Lady Bulldogs. In their previous games, the Panthers saw their first wins of the season when they swept Bayard in a doubleheader at home. Hershey looks to keep the winning streak alive with another clean sweep at Alliance.

The Panther would unfortunately in both games against the Bulldogs by scores of 8-0.

The Panthers will move to 2-7 on the season. The Panthers will return to action on September 6th on the road at Grand Island Central Catholic.

