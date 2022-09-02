Jogger abducted during early morning run in Tennessee, police say

Eliza Fletcher, 34, went missing around 4:30 a.m. Friday. Police found her personal items but have not located her. (Source: WMC)
By Jacob Gallant and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) – Memphis police are searching for a woman who they believe was abducted early Friday morning.

Eliza Fletcher, 34, went missing around 4:30 a.m. Police found her personal items but have not located her.

Police said she was abducted on Central Avenue near the University of Memphis campus.

She is described as 5 foot, 6 inches tall, 137 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink jogging top, purple and blue running shorts, and she had her hair in a bun.

Police released this photo of her, seen running:

A photo of Fletcher as she was out running
A photo of Fletcher as she was out running(Memphis Police Dept.)

The University of Memphis sent an alert to students saying a woman had been kidnapped at about 4:30 a.m. on Central Avenue.

Officers were called to the scene around 7 a.m. when Fletcher was reported missing.

Police say Fletcher frequently jogs in the area and was approached by an unknown person and forced into an SUV.

The suspect was in a dark-colored SUV traveling westbound on Central Avenue.

Police say Fletcher’s phone and water bottle were found in front of a home on the street on which she was abducted. The phone was smashed.

Friends said the woman they know as “Liza” is an avid runner and a mother of two children. She is also a teacher at St. Mary’s Episcopal School, where she teaches junior kindergarten.

Anyone with information about Fletcher’s whereabouts should call 911 immediately. Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been called in to assist Memphis police.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cozad Girl's Softball Team's bus involved in accident Thursday evening in Kearney.
Cozad girls softball bus involved in fatality accident
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested an Illinois man following a pursuit on...
Drugs, 120 mile per hour chase, near Lexington
The North Platte Chamber & Development Corporation (the Chamber) has announced its pursuit of a...
North Platte Chamber & Development announces pursuit of soy oil crush facility
Wednesday, Walmart announced that it signed an agreement to invest in a minority stake in...
Walmart Announces equity investment in Sustainable Beef LLC
Nebraska Department of Corrections Director Scott Frakes
NDCS Director Scott Frakes resigning

Latest News

FILE - Simone Manuel of the United States, left, reacts with teammate Katie McLaughlin, right,...
Swim cap for Black hair gets race approval after Olympic ban
Toxic blue-green algae
Harmful Algal Blooms Alert issued for four Nebraska lakes
Texas authorities say a 2-year-old boy suffered continuous physical abuse before he died...
2-year-old boy suffered abuse for most of life before final beating, authorities say
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at an America First Policy Institute agenda summit...
Empty folders marked classified among items found in FBI search of Trump home
$25 million federal award to expand UNL Robotics development