McCook woman sentenced for distributing methamphetamine

Published: Sep. 2, 2022
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Andrea Hall, 46, of McCook, was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Lincoln, for possession with intent to distribute 5 grams or more of actual methamphetamine.  United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Hall to 57 months imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal system.  After her release from prison, she will begin a two-year term of supervised release.

On June 20, 2020, Hall and James Essex were stopped by law enforcement when Colorado police notified the Federal Bureau of Investigation that they had just left a stash house in Colorado that law enforcement was watching.  Officers of the McCook Police Department set up surveillance outside of McCook and observed the vehicle.  They stopped the vehicle for a traffic violation and could smell a strong odor of burnt marijuana coming from within.  Law enforcement searched and found 46 grams of actual methamphetamine.  Hall admitted going to Colorado to purchase the methamphetamine and that some of it would be sold.

Essex pleaded guilty to related charges in Red Willow County District Court and was sentenced to not less than five years nor more than eight years imprisonment.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the McCook Police Department.

