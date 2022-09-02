North Platte Softball hosts Hastings for a doubleheader

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Dawgs get set to host the Hastings Tigers on the Softball Diamond for a doubleheader. In the Dawg’s previous games they faced Grand Island Central Catholic in a doubleheader in Grand Island. The Dawgs came away with the sweep and are hoping to carry that momentum into the games against Hastings.

To start the game off Tatum Montelongo had back-to-back strikeouts on the mound. Then, Samantha Schmidt from Hastings hits a one-run homer to put the Tigers ahead by one. The Tigers would be able to get another baserunner on before Carlie Muhlbach hits an RBI double to make it 2-0 Hastings. The Tigers would add another run to the scoreboard before the end of the top half of the inning to make it 3-0. North Platte was unable to put any points on the board in the first inning.

North Platte was needing a momentum shift and that is what they got in the bottom of the third inning. To start the Dawgs off Lauren Horne knocks a ball to right field and gets on base with a single. The next batter up, Sienna McEntire, comes through big and knocks a two-run homer to put North Platte on the scoreboard and make it 5-2. The Dawgs are far from finished in the bottom of the third, Montelongo who is the next batter also goes yard with a solo shot to make it 5-3. The Dawgs make it three home runs in a row in the bottom of the third when Skylar Bedlan also sends one over the outfield fence.

The Dawgs would battle back to win game one 11-8 over Hastings. Then, Hastings gets the dub in game two by a final of 18-6 to split the doubleheader.

The Dawgs improve to 9-7 on the season. North Platte will return to action on September 6th on the road at Hastings Saint Cecilia.

