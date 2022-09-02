Ogallala hosts North Platte and Sydney High in triangular

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The first game of the Ogallala volleyball triangular was between the North Platte Bulldogs and the Ogallala Indians. Since there are three teams playing in this triangular, the games will be best of three sets instead of best of five. Ogallala got out to a really hot start as they sprinted to a 13–5 lead. Marlee Ervin was a catalyst to the Indians’ early success with a few deadly spikes and also a few tear drops, and Ogallala maintained control throughout the first set, ultimately winning 25–11.

In the second set, Ogallala continued to roll as they started the second set up 6-3, but the Bulldogs did not go out easily. Kylee Tilford for the Bulldogs got a momentum swing kill that tied up the game at eight. Marlee Ervin puts matters into her own hand and adds another kill to her list, and Ogallala regains the lead with the score at 13–9. The Bulldogs were looking for some answers. Casey Purdy tried to get a kill, but Emily Van Borkum dove on the floor and saved the possession for the Indians. The Indians ended up getting the point as they cruised to win the set and got the sweep 25–14.

The second match of the triangular was between North Platte and the Sidney raiders. The Raiders came out hot to the Bulldogs’ demise as Jesse Riddle got herself on the board and they enjoyed an early 8–2 lead. After North Platte took the time out, they scored 3 in a row, led by Abby Kaminsky’s case, and the Bulldogs only trailed by three. The Raiders regain control after their own time out, and the Bulldogs will not let them go too far. The Raiders get some help from Chloe Aherns and Karstn Leeling with Sydney leading 18-16.Who got a few kills each towards the latter part of the set and the Raiders win 25–20.

With the help of excellent blocking around the net, the Bulldogs finally find their stride and, with the help of some excellent blocking around the net, they find themselves up 8-0. After the Raiders took a time out, they finally got themselves on the board and made a slight run as a trail, 11–5. North Platte, looking to stop the bleeding, continues to pour it on with a 10-wanta run, taking the lead 15-12.Sydney continued their hot streak and got up by as many as 21–14, and the Bulldogs showed some character as they fought back to make it a 22–20 game. Even though the bulldogs showed some character and fought, that was the last time they were scored as the Raiders came out victorious, 25–20.

In the last game of the triangular, it was between Ogallala and Sydney. Ogallala had the crowd behind their back as the gym was rocking from the opening set. The Indians began the game with back to-back blocks to give them the early lead. With the early momentum and the student section giving Ogallala a boost, the Indians were able to come away victorious with a score of 2-1.

