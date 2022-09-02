Sandhills Valley hosts Bayard for Week Two

By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Sandhills Valley Mavericks host the Bayard Tigers at home for their Week Two match-up on the football field. In Week One, the Mavericks faced Southern Valley on the road and defeated the Eagles by a final score of 52-16. This week, in their home opener they look to make it a winning streak with a win against Bayard.

Early in the second quarter, the Mavericks had a big lead of 36-0 over Bayard. The Mavericks would march down the field again with big runs by BJ Goforth and Coy Johnston for another touchdown to make it 43-0 before the two-point conversion. The two-point conversion was also good and the score moves to 45-0.

The Tigers now with their turn, and they two are able to march the ball down the field and put points on the board before the half.

Sandhills Valley with another dominant win this week. They defeat Bayard by a final score of 64-18 and improve to 2-0 on the season. The Mavericks will return to action on September 9th on the road at Mullen.

