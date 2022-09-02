U.S. Senator Deb Fischer visits Lincoln County Historical Museum

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - One United States senator wants the collective effort of the Canteen District in North Platte awarded. It would not be the first award bestowed upon the group, but it would be memorable, and it would arguably be the most notable.

“This is special, you know, when you have you have a connection like I have here to the Canteen, so it’s very special,”

U.S. Senator Deb Fischer introduced the Canteen Congressional Gold Medal Act into the United States Senate on March 3, 2022. The bill provides for the award of a Congressional Gold Medal to recognize the individuals and communities that provided financial and other support for the North Platte Canteen in North Platte during World War II. Representatives Adrian Smith and Don Bacon introduced a companion bill in the House in May 2022.

If passed by at least two-thirds in both the Senate and the House, the bill would go to President Biden to be signed later this year.

“I have good support across the board, and across the aisle from a number of senators. And now we just need to find the time to make sure that we get this done before the end of the year, and the House has time.”

Senator Fischer is proud of the history Nebraska shares, and this story is particularly close to her heart. She has heard stories of the Canteen throughout her life. Florence (Bock) Strobel was the senator’s mother, and she was one of the young women who generously served soldiers all those years ago. Senator Fischer lost her mom last December, but her memories, including those of the Canteen and Florence’s time volunteering, live on.

“My mother was here and helped in the canteen. She told great stories of reaching up and giving sandwiches to (she always said) ‘the boys’ that were leaning out the windows of the train, and she would hand them sandwiches. She talked about the birthday cakes. She talked about dancing with the boys when they came through. So she was a young woman here, and a teacher, and had just a wonderful experience in being able to help with the Canteen in North Platte.”

When asked if Florence knew of the bill her daughter proposed, Senator Fischer said her mother said she did, and Florence said, “It’s about time.”

“She was happy to see that. She was happy to see history is going to remember the people of this community and what they did,” said Senator Fischer.

And so Senator Fischer, along with her staff and Mayor Brendan Kelliher and wife, Terri, were taken through the current Canteen display at the Lincoln County Historical Museum on Wednesday. Senator Fischer was given a copy of the book “Canteen: The Letters.”

“Everybody understands how important it is to recognize the really true volunteerism and patriotism that we saw here in the North Platte area, and the many many surrounding communities. To honor that, as well as to honor our military men and women who came through during World War II and who helped in this community.”

“She was here in North Platte for a semester. She taught kindergarten during World War II. She came for the fall semester of 1944. She hadn’t gotten her degree yet. North Platte needed a kindergarten teacher, and the dean of the university of the teachers’ college said, ‘Florence you need to go to North Platte and teach kindergarten.’ So she came here and taught kindergarten. I remember her stories. She taught at Roosevelt Elementary School and then my dad was able to get leave, so she left to go back to Lincoln and married my dad on January 9, 1945. She was here and helped in the canteen. She told great stories so I know it made a huge impression on her.”

The Canteen served soldiers from December 25, 1941, through April 1, 1946.

IN THE SENATE OF THE UNITED STATES

March 3, 2022

Mrs. Fischer introduced the following bill; which was read twice and referred to the Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs

A BILL

To award a Congressional Gold Medal, collectively, to the individuals and communities who volunteered or donated items to the North Platte Canteen in North Platte, Nebraska, during World War II from December 25, 1941, to April 1, 1946.

Be it enacted by the Senate and House of Representatives of the United States of America in Congress assembled,

SECTION 1. SHORT TITLE.

This Act may be cited as the “North Platte Canteen Congressional Gold Medal Act”.

SEC. 2. FINDINGS.

The Congress finds the following:

(1) Home-front volunteerism was integral to the victory of the United States during World War II. Numerous exemplars of patriotism emerged throughout the Midwest, galvanizing the rural United States and the rest of the country supporting the war effort.

(2) The North Platte Canteen in North Platte, Nebraska, was one of the largest volunteer efforts of World War II.

(3) Canteen services boosted morale in the United States by providing free, wholesome entertainment to troops traveling across the country. Approximately 120 community-based canteens operated in the United States during World War II.

(4) The North Platte Canteen greeted and served food to approximately 6,000,000 U.S. troops traveling across the United States from December 25, 1941, to April 1, 1946.

(5) On December 17, 1941, the residents of North Platte, Nebraska, received information that a train of Nebraska National Guardsmen would be traveling through North Platte en route to the West Coast of the United States. Although the train carried members of the Kansas National Guard, residents of the community welcomed the men from Kansas with food and other items as an appreciation for their service.

(6) On December 18, 1941, Rae Wilson, of North Platte, proposed to her community the idea of establishing the North Platte Canteen so that residents could greet U.S. troops en route to serving the United States in the European Theater or the Pacific Theater.

(7) 55,000 individuals, the majority of whom were women, from 125 communities in Nebraska, Colorado, and Kansas donated food and volunteered at the North Platte Canteen for approximately 5 years.

(8) The North Platte Canteen provided hospitality to as many as 24 troop trains per day. During a 1-month period, the Canteen’s volunteers served over 40,000 homemade cookies, 30,000 hard-boiled eggs, 6,500 doughnuts, 4,000 loaves of bread, 3,000 pounds of meat, 450 pounds of cheese, 60 quarts of peanut butter, 1,350 pounds of coffee, 1,000 quarts of cream, 750 dozen rolls, and 600 birthday cakes.

(9) The North Platte Canteen principally operated at the Union Pacific Railroad station in North Platte, Nebraska, with volunteers from local communities, organizations, churches, schools, and other groups, and without Federal assistance.

(10) $137,000 in cash contributions supported the North Platte Canteen’s operations for almost 5 years. The funds were raised through benefit dances, scrap-metal drives, school victory clubs, donation cans in local businesses, and from the relatives of troops who traveled through the North Platte area.

(11) In December 1943, the North Platte Canteen was honored by the United States Army with the presentation of the Meritorious Wartime Service Award by the Secretary of War.

(12) In 2004, the 108th Congress passed a resolution recognizing the heroic efforts of those who made enormous sacrifices to make the North Platte Canteen a success during World War II.

SEC. 3. CONGRESSIONAL GOLD MEDAL.

(a) Presentation Authorized.—The Speaker of the House of Representatives and the President pro tempore of the Senate shall make appropriate arrangements for the presentation, on behalf of Congress, of a gold medal of appropriate design to the individuals and communities who volunteered or donated items to the North Platte Canteen in North Platte, Nebraska, during World War II.

(b) Design And Striking.—For purposes of the presentation described in subsection (a), the Secretary of the Treasury (referred to in this Act as the “Secretary”) shall strike a gold medal with suitable emblems, devices, and inscriptions to be determined by the Secretary.

(c) Lincoln County Historical Museum.—Following the award of the gold medal under subsection (a), the gold medal shall be given to the Lincoln County Historical Museum in North Platte, Nebraska, where it will be available for display as appropriate and available for research.

SEC. 4. DUPLICATE MEDALS.

The Secretary may strike and sell duplicates in bronze of the gold medal struck under section 3, at a price sufficient to cover the costs of the medals, including labor, materials, dies, use of machinery, and overhead expenses.

SEC. 5. STATUS OF MEDALS.

(a) National Medals.—Medals struck pursuant to this Act are national medals for purposes of chapter 51 of title 31, United States Code.

(b) Numismatic Items.—For purposes of section 5134 of title 31, United States Code, all medals struck under this Act shall be considered to be numismatic items.

SEC. 6. AUTHORITY TO USE FUND AMOUNTS; PROCEEDS OF SALE.

(a) Authority To Use Fund Amounts.—There is authorized to be charged against the United States Mint Public Enterprise Fund such amounts as may be necessary to pay for the costs of the medals struck under this Act.

(b) Proceeds Of Sale.—Amounts received from the sale of duplicate bronze medals authorized under section 4 shall be deposited into the United States Mint Public Enterprise Fund.

