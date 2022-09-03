Bringing you the history of Lincoln County

News 2 at Ten
By Melanie Standiford
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 10:09 PM CDT
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Jim Griffin, curator and director at the Lincoln County Historical Museum has been a valuable partner with News 2 in bringing the many interesting segments to Throwback Thursday on our local newscasts. News 2 is grateful for this help and other occasional questions answered.

We would like to invite people in Lincoln County to request historical segments we can bring to you throughout the year. Please email with any ideas at news2@nbcneb.com

