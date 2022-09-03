Cozad Haymakers takes on Central City Bison

By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Cozad haymakers are looking to get their first win in the win column as they take on the Central City basin. Cozad struggled against McCook as they were only able to muster up seven points in the 34-7 defeat. Central city on the other hand lost by two touchdowns two Ord highschool and they are also looking for their first win.

Central city gets off to a hot start and quickly takes control of the game with a 14–0 lead. The Haymakers did have a response by scoring a touchdown as well to make the deficit within seven. After the Haymakers got on the board it was all Bison from their. They went and scored 28 unanswered points to give them a 42-7 lead. That was enough for Central City to come out victorious on the road 49-14.

