Friday Night Sports Hero: Karsen Morrison

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - From a young age, North Platte Senior Karsen Morrison developed a love for the game of golf. Her journey with the sport began by hitting golf balls in her backyard with her older brother. From there she continued playing in tournaments and growing her skill set.

During her Junior Year, Morrison went on her visit to Creighton University. Morrison says she’s been a fan of the Blue Jays from a young age and it has always been a goal of hers to play at the college level. Morrison made that dream a reality when she made her commitment to Creighton earlier this year.

“I love the athletics. I want to go to a school where they have good sports like basketball is huge there. You know you say you’re going to Creighton and everybody is like wow that’s such a cool school and it’s such like an achievement that’s why it stood out,” says Morrison.

As far as goals go for her Senior Year, Morrison is just looking to have a relaxed year and have some fun. But, while she plans to have fun there are also some technical aspects of the game that she also hopes to improve upon, such as hitting more greens to increase her chances to make birdies. Then, when it comes to goals at the college level, Morrison explains that she’s just trying to finish out her high school career before nailing down those goals.

Head Coach of the Dawgs, Matt Kaminski, says he’s had the opportunity to watch Morrison grow as a player and a leader on the course since she was practicing with the high school team when she was in middle school.

“It’s an unbelievable experience to have somebody that you can count on and have a rock to lead your team and be somebody that’s going to be really dependable and I think some of the girls feed off that and have been trying to improve their games as well. The standard that she sets for us in not just her ability but her knowledge of the game and what she’s experienced, you know we have to soak up everything we can and she’s willing to help us out and we’re helping her out as well,” explains Kaminski.

As Morrison finishes up her time as a Bulldog, she hopes to clinch an individual State Title to pair with the team title from 2020. And as Girl’s Golf continues to grow, she hopes to continue to encourage girls just starting out in the sport to keep grinding.

“Practice, practice a lot. Golf does not come easy you can’t just go out to a tournament without practicing before and expect to do good. You’ve got to be on the golf course every day and that’s how I’ve been for as long as I can remember,” says Morrison.

