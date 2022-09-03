Gothenburg takes on McCook

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Gothenburg Swedes are coming off of a gut wrenching loss to Ogallala in week one. They are looking to make amends as they took on the McCook Bison Who had an impressive 34–7 win against Cozad in their week one match up. The Bison get the ball first and they waste no time by running the ball down the Swedes throat as they were able to score on their first possession.

The Swedes where quick to answer back as a deep throw from Wes Geiken that was completed by Trey Steven to put the Swedes in Bison territory. A few plays later Jake Burge got the hand off ran on the outside untouched to tie the game up at seven. With the Swedes defense showing up in the next possession they forced the Bison into a four and out to reclaim possession.

With the Swedes in control Geiken throws another bomb this time to Burge which got the Swedes with in the 15 yard line. Next few plays Geiken finds Trey Stevens again this time in the end zone to give the Swedes a 14-7 lead.

The Bison responds doing what they do best by running the ball which got them well within Swedes territory. Just like that on the two yard line they ran it into the end zone to tie it up and that was all the momentum that they needed. As the Bison pull away with the road victory with a final score 38-14.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.