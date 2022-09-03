Hershey travel to Kearney Catholic for their Week Two match-up

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Hershey Panthers hit the road for their Week Two match-up against the Kearney Catholic Stars. In Week One, the Panthers captured their first win within the program in two seasons by defeating Gibbon by a final score of 38-12, and as a result, they start the season out with a 1-0 record. Kearney Catholic also comes into the game with a 1-0 record.

Unfortunately, Hershey falls on the road tonight to Kearney Catholic by a final score of 31-7. Hershey will move to 1-1 on the season. The Panthers will return to action on September 9th on the road at Centura.

