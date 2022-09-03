Hershey travel to Kearney Catholic for their Week Two match-up

Hershey Football
News 2 at Ten
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Hershey Panthers hit the road for their Week Two match-up against the Kearney Catholic Stars. In Week One, the Panthers captured their first win within the program in two seasons by defeating Gibbon by a final score of 38-12, and as a result, they start the season out with a 1-0 record. Kearney Catholic also comes into the game with a 1-0 record.

Unfortunately, Hershey falls on the road tonight to Kearney Catholic by a final score of 31-7. Hershey will move to 1-1 on the season. The Panthers will return to action on September 9th on the road at Centura.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cozad Girl's Softball Team's bus involved in accident Thursday evening in Kearney.
Cozad girls softball bus involved in fatality accident
A teenager was killed Thursday in a car-bus crash in south Kearney.
Axtell teen killed in 3-vehicle crash in Kearney
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested an Illinois man following a pursuit on...
Drugs, 120 mile per hour chase, near Lexington
The North Platte Chamber & Development Corporation (the Chamber) has announced its pursuit of a...
North Platte Chamber & Development announces pursuit of soy oil crush facility
Cauy Robinson and Allyson Kemp with awards
Wallace students win showmanship awards at Nebraska State Fair

Latest News

Sutherland vs. Hemingford Football Highlights
Sutherland comes up big against Hemingford in Home Opener
Maxwell vs. Bridgeport Football Highlights
Maxwell falls in Home Opener to Bridgeport
Friday Night Sports Hero: Karsen Morrison
Friday Night Sports Hero: Karsen Morrison
North Platte vs. Scottsbluff Highlights
North Platte travels to Scottsbluff for Week Two