Maxwell falls in Home Opener to Bridgeport

By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Maxwell Wildcats welcome the Bridgeport Bulldogs for their Week Two match-up. In Week One the Wildcats were on the road at Morrill where they got the 58-8 win over the Lions to start the season with a 1-0 record. The Bulldogs come into the game with a 0-2 record for the season.

To begin the game the Wildcats are unable to move the ball on their first possession, which lead to a turnover on downs. As the Bulldogs begin to get into Wildcat Territory on their opening drive, Quarterback Nikolas Weibert goes up for a pass and it’s intercepted by Maxwell’s Levi Hufman. The Wildcats are able to cash in on the ensuing drive when Kole Jones runs it in for the touchdown. The two-point conversion would be no good and Maxwell would lead it 6-0.

Maxwell will fall to Bridgeport 63-26 and will move to 1-1 on the season. The Wildcats will return to action on September 9th at home against Southern Valley.

